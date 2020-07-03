BOOM Market Capitalization Hits $1.40 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $34,970.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.01710348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00168922 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108575 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,157,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,127,013 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

