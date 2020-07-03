BORA Reaches Market Cap of $14.32 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One BORA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, BORA has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. BORA has a total market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $444,437.00 worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.01709749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00168882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00108185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,907,000 tokens. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com

BORA Token Trading

BORA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

