BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOALY shares. Citigroup upgraded BORAL LTD NEW/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BORAL LTD NEW/S in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOALY stock remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. BORAL LTD NEW/S has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

