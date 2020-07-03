BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $32,629.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054088 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

