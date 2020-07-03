Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $697.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report $697.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $686.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $710.69 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $680.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $10,112,110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,797,357,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boston Properties by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boston Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,057,000 after acquiring an additional 523,455 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.55. 731,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,951. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

