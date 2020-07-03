Bounty0x (BNTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $494.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $215,020.16 and approximately $494.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.40 or 0.04860518 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00017008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.