Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Bread has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $684,633.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.04947997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.