Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Bread has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $577,448.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.04838877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002388 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.