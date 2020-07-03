Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 48.60%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.
OTCMKTS:BMTM opened at $1.70 on Friday. Bright Mountain Media has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.
Bright Mountain Media Company Profile
