Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 48.60%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:BMTM opened at $1.70 on Friday. Bright Mountain Media has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, a digital media holding company, owns and manages Websites in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product Sales and Advertising. The company operates Websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees.

