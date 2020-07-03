Brightcove (BCOV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/2/2020 – Brightcove was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2020 – Brightcove was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

6/25/2020 – Brightcove was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2020 – Brightcove was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/12/2020 – Brightcove was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

BCOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 67,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,806. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $302.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.78. Brightcove Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brightcove by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

