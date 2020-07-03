British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,656.36 ($45.00).
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.07) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.38) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,070 ($50.09) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($36.96), for a total value of £212,282.07 ($261,238.09).
British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
