British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,656.36 ($45.00).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.07) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.38) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,070 ($50.09) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($36.96), for a total value of £212,282.07 ($261,238.09).

Shares of LON:BATS traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,127 ($38.48). 1,546,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,507 ($43.16). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,122.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

