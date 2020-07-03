Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 824.29 ($10.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVIC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.08) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Friday, reaching GBX 768 ($9.45). The stock had a trading volume of 455,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 747.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 804.86. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,079 ($13.28).

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.86), for a total value of £79,329.60 ($97,624.42).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.