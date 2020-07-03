Brokerages Anticipate ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. Sidoti lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair raised ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ABM Industries by 122.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 370,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,434. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -95.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

