Brokerages Anticipate Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.17 billion. Air Products & Chemicals posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full year sales of $8.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.78.

Shares of APD stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.06 and a 200-day moving average of $229.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,632,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

