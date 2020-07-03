Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.66 Million

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post sales of $57.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $491.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $911.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $837.94 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.23.

In other news, President John Redmond acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.89 per share, for a total transaction of $614,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 242,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,785,463.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.29. 248,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.