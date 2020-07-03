Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.23). AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 901,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,901. The company has a market cap of $466.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.18. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 41.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

