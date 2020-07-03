Brokerages Anticipate Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. Boston Beer posted earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.12 to $15.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $537.70 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.15.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $19.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $555.67. The company had a trading volume of 116,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $587.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total transaction of $5,152,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total value of $384,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,849 shares of company stock valued at $52,132,740 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9,940.0% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,048.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.