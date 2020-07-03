Brokerages Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to Post -$1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will post ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.60) and the highest is ($0.99). Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $9.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $11.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.33.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,223. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 71,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.20. 223,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,703. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.