Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.73 Million

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post sales of $252.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $241.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $996.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $982.16 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.30 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $3,929,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 923,577 shares of company stock worth $11,404,709. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. 665,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.