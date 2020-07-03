Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post sales of $252.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $241.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $996.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $982.16 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.30 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $3,929,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 923,577 shares of company stock worth $11,404,709. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. 665,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

