Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report earnings of $2.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $9.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $11.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.