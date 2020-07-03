Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post $2.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings per share of $2.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $6.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $14.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $17.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.72.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.34. The company had a trading volume of 294,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,130. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,032,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

