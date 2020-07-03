Brokerages Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report earnings of $2.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the lowest is $2.16. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $3.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $12.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $11.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,210 shares of company stock valued at $27,495,132 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.33. The stock had a trading volume of 839,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $127.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.29.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

