Brokerages Expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 1,011,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.03. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,567,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $206,041,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,511,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,493 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 146.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,443,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 858,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,463,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

