Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.36 Million

Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will post $560.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $568.21 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $641.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

ASH traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.70. 426,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,514. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth $58,724,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $37,927,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 601.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,403,000 after acquiring an additional 466,628 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

