Brokerages Expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Billion

Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report $5.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 billion and the lowest is $5.75 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $23.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $24.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.04 billion to $25.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Loop Capital began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.44.

In other news, Director Justine Lien sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $80,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,411 shares of company stock valued at $78,280,448. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190,207 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $315.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,450. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

