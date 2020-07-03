Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post sales of $111.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.80 million and the highest is $120.05 million. CRA International posted sales of $110.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $467.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $487.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $487.27 million, with estimates ranging from $456.00 million to $509.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. CRA International had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CRA International by 45.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

