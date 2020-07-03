Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million.

INBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.46. 33,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $166.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,861,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

