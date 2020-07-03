Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.31. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FND. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

FND traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. 938,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,552. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 31,324 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,843,417.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,771,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 64,779 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $3,790,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,352,555.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,005,358 shares of company stock valued at $306,245,747. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,391 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,635,000.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

