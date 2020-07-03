Brokerages Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post sales of $5.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.65 billion and the lowest is $5.16 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.06 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $31.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.35. 6,347,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,790,114. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,731 shares of company stock worth $3,008,736. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

