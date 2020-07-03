Brokerages Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $984.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $8.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,007. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after buying an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,827,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,383,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,134,000 after buying an additional 281,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.