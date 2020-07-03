Brokerages Expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.17. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million.

HBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95,385 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 92,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 104,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

