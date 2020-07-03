Brokerages Expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.53.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 615,129 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $3,081,796.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 253,553 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,237,338.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 683.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 176,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,529,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

