Brokerages Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $15.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.68 billion to $16.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $19.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 109.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.88. 385,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,002. Lear has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.82. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

