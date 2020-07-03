Brokerages Expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.55). Lendingtree posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lendingtree.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.40.

NASDAQ:TREE traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.69. 133,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.82. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $434.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $5,064,047.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,951.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104 shares in the company, valued at $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,554 shares of company stock worth $5,958,760. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lendingtree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.