Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. NBT Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NBT Bancorp stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 174,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 60.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $220,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.