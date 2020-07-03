Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce sales of $111.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.60 million and the lowest is $110.80 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $112.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $454.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.90 million to $469.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $456.20 million, with estimates ranging from $445.50 million to $476.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.64 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NBTB stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. 174,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,262. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $11,648,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,518,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,600,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,538,000 after acquiring an additional 91,757 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 186.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.0% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 228,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 67,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

