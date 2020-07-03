Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Savara posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have commented on SVRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth $2,843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,555 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 323,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,531. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 13.90 and a quick ratio of 13.90. Savara has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.89.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.