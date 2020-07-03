Brokerages Expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Timkensteel posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 716.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Timkensteel.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.64 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 1,403.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Timkensteel during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Timkensteel during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Timkensteel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

TMST traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 223,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Timkensteel has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timkensteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.