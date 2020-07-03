Brokerages Set 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Price Target at GBX 3,003.75

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,003.75 ($36.96).

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,300 ($40.61) to GBX 3,500 ($43.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,820 ($34.70) to GBX 2,215 ($27.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,750 ($33.84) to GBX 3,000 ($36.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of 4imprint Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,460 ($30.27). 5,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,310. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,067.31 ($13.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,540 ($43.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $690.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,322.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,625.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Paul Moody purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,170 ($26.70) per share, for a total transaction of £97,650 ($120,169.83).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

