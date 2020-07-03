Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $1,711.38

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,711.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $12,110,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Booking by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $11.19 on Friday, reaching $1,669.98. 360,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,122. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.05. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,624.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,682.73.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

