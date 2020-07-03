Brokerages Set Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT at $21.00

Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 5,659,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,099,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,800,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

