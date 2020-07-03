Brokerages Set Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT at $23.67

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 457.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 40.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSSE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 58.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.