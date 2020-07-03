Brokerages Set Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Target Price at $17.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $7.97. 748,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,528. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

