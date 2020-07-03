Brokerages Set New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Target Price at $6.67

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

NYSE SNR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 506,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $283.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 1,701.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 36,260 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 633,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 100,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

