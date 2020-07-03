Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT at $2.71

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRMRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of PRMRF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 18,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022. The company has a market cap of $156.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.53. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.32 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

