Brokerages Set Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Price Target at $4.88

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several research firms recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 367.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

