Brokerages Set Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $12,198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vapotherm by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 114,184 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 22.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 473,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 88,177 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at about $8,460,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vapotherm by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 443,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $868.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of -1.45.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.