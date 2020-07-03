BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

BRT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. State Street Corp lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 83,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 66,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.62. 49,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $186.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

