BTC Lite Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $40,886.84 and $108.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.92 or 0.04852620 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002426 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

