Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAC. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,698.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Camden National by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Camden National by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 49,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,429. The firm has a market cap of $516.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Camden National has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.42 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 26.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

